Police search for driver after hit-and-run in College Park

Police say someone hit a pedestrian crossing a road in College Park and never stopped.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 on Old National Highway near Godby Road.

Police say after hitting the woman, the driver continued north on Old National Highway.

The driver was believed to be driving a gray Toyota Scion XB and should have damage to its front end and windshield, according to authorities.

The victim has a fractured pelvic bone, two broken legs and injures to her head and face, according to authorities.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

