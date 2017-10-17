1 dead after crash between vehicle, school bus in Henry County

A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
A two-year-old desperately needs an organ transplant, and according to doctors his father is a 110 percent match. However, surgeons at Emory Hospital will not do the operation just yet.More >
As a fallen soldier's body returned to Georgia through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, passengers on the plane wanted to sing the national anthem as a tribute. But the flight attendant told them not to.More >
Police say 27-year-old Nicolas Head shot and killed 28-year-old Quintavia Wade, a mother of three. Wade was the cousin of Head's children's mother, according to authorities.More >
