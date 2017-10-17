1 dead after crash between vehicle, school bus in Henry County

Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.

The accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday along Hampton-Locust Grove Road and Wyckliffe Drive in Locust Grove.

There were four students on the school bus from Luella High School, according to a spokesperson with Henry County Schools, along with the bus driver. Everyone on the bus was checked out at the scene and released, according to the school spokesperson.

A police spokesperson says the elderly driver of the vehicle died at the scene. The driver's identity has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.