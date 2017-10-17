Bid for Amazon headquarters has its perks, but could cost residents peace of mind

The state has not revealed what possible tax breaks or special consideration Amazon would get if it chooses Atlanta, but citizens are already concerned about the impacts of bringing the headquarters to the city.

Three years ago Wanda Henderson moved to Castleberry Hill, and enjoying her neighborhood green space has been an everyday ritual for her and her dog Bender.

“There’s not going to be much space like this left for us anymore. Open spaces,” said Henderson.

She appreciates Georgia trying to keep the economy thriving, but she’s concerned about who’s really benefiting.

“For me, I’m all about small business and that’s what we have so much less of right now,” she said. “That’s why these huge conglomerates, the rich, rich, rich, super rich, the one percent are squishing the average person.”

Henderson says she and her neighbors fought their property taxes doubling once plans were underway for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to come to her community.

But this mega deal for Amazon’s new headquarters is cash and job rich with the promise of five billion dollars and up to 50,000 jobs for the winning city.

Georgia’s retail association, which represents some 140,000 retailers, says “assuming Georgia landed it, we’re looking forward to the 50,000 jobs and increased revenue for Georgia retailers.”

However, Henderson says she is frustrated that it seems her community is being built to accommodate outsiders and not current residents.

“We’re the ones who walk here every day and pick up this trash.”

For Henderson, it’s about help for the people who long ago invested in their community.

“Most times, when you see something happen, it’s sold off as a benefit to the average everyday citizen, but it only continues to benefit the super rich because the poor keep getting poorer.”

