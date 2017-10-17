Police: officer body cam footage released from fatal shooting of mother in Athens

It is extremely unusual for police to release a lot of information surrounding an active case, and even more rare that police body cam video footage is released less than 24 hours after an incident.

It often takes much more time for police to provide this type of footage to the public, but Athens-Clarke County Police say they are the exception.

“It all comes back to one thing, transparency.”

On Oct. 16 police say Nicolas Head shot a mother of three in the head outside of Columbia Brookside Apartments in Athens.

Officer Edward Herron arrived on the scene to the domestic call and was getting out of his patrol car when the shots were fired.

The woman shot was Quintavia Wade.

Police say she’s a friend of the woman Head was arguing with.

“The friend is the babysitter of their child and he know this of course, and his intention was to go over there and get the child.”

Video footage does not show the gunshot, nor is it heard.

However, the video does show the officer firing shots and yelling for Head to drop his weapon.

Investigators say this video clears up what happened at the apartment complex, and explains why they released the video in such a short amount of time.

“We will review the footage ahead of course before we release it to make sure we know what’s on the actual footage, but majority of the circumstances the body cam footage will be released the night of the incident.”

Those last two gunshots heard in the video are when police say Wade shot himself.

“We believe that our officer’s actions yesterday was to try to save an innocent life.”

Police say once Head is released from the hospital he will face homicide and domestic abuse charges.

