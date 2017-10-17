Veterans show up for student bullied after standing for pledge of allegiance

CBS46 first told you about a young boy who said he was bullied by classmates while standing for the pledge of allegiance at Orrs Elementary School. Now, we're clearing up controversial posts you may have seen on Facebook.

A group of motorcyclists showed up at the school to stand in unity when the pledge of allegiance was said. The group says there was no flag on the flag pole when they arrived, however, the school district tells me while that is true, the principal made other arrangements to allow the group to still get their message across.

The group stood in unity outside the elementary school to say the pledge of allegiance with fifth-grader Jason Newberry.

"They contacted me over social media and told me they would like to come stand with my kid at the flag pole to show support," says Lisa Newberry, the parent of the child bullied.

It comes just two weeks after CBS46 told you Newberry said he was bullied for standing during the pledge of allegiance in homeroom. The group, however, took to Facebook when they arrived to see the flag was missing from the school's flag pole.

"He never specified why they took the flag down," says Newberry.

CBS46 learned the flag was down because the school was on fall break last week.

"The custodian arrives at the school between 8 and 8:30 to raise the flag on the pole. And at that time when the parents and the group came, the principal allowed them to recite the pledge of allegiance with our school flag," says Kimberly Willis Green, the spokesperson with the Griffin-Spalding County School District.

Newberry says she's grateful the principal gave them a flag to recite the pledge with.

"We made a little bit of progress. She could have just said completely no, but she was trying to help," says Newberry.

The school says they respect the right of the veterans and motorcyclists to come to the school and say the pledge of allegiance.

"We are accommodating to community groups, parents, students and stake holders in our community as along as it doesn't impede the learning environment," says Willis Green.

Jason's mother tells me since our story aired, her son has gotten dozens of letters of support from people across the country. He's even received one offer to help start a veteran's support group.

