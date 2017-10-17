Woman left without tag after car dealership goes bankrupt

What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag? Well, after your temporary tag expires, you've got a car you can't drive.

A Cobb County single mom paid cash for her car, but never got the title or tag.

The dealer went bankrupt. The woman decided she'd Better Call Harry.

Shardae Taylor took the day off, not because she wants to, but because she had to. She's a certified nursing assistant with a flexible schedule, but this is not the day off she wants. She's stuck at home because she can't legally drive her new car, a car she purchased back in June.

"It's pretty. It works, it's paid for, has insurance," says Taylor.

Her car has no tag as the temporary tag expired on Aug. 2. Even with a bill of sale, and a lot of paperwork, she can't get Cobb County's tag officer to issue a permanent tag.

Why?

She bought her car from Quick Cars in Conyers. We've gone after these guys before, and now the lot is bankrupt. When the doors closed, dozens of customers like Taylor never got their titles.

No title, no tag, meaning the mother of two is stranded.

"I'm just trying to make a living for myself and my sons...and...I'm sorry...it really makes me upset because I'm doing everything I can in my power and it's not working."

The missing title scenario is one we here often. In Dec. 2016, a Georgia Tech graduate let his car sit for weeks. You can request a 30 day extension with the Georgia Department of Revenue, but that doesn't mean you're going to get it.

"It's not my fault as a consumer that this happened to me," says Taylor.

We agree.

To get Taylor back on the road, we called Cobb County's tax commissioner, Carla Jackson.

"I'm sitting here looking at her paperwork," says Jackson. "She's got all her ducks in a row."

The commissioner escalated Taylor's case and issued her a one month extension. On Sept. 7, the commissioner gave Taylor one final extension. That's when we learned the Department of Revenue has no system in place to help customers when a car dealership goes belly up.

The only way we could help Taylor was to find that title. How'd we do that was by going to the bankruptcy attorney representing Quick Cars.

A month later, we had the title in hand.

We picked it up and delivered it to Taylor. She never gave up, and neither did we. With the title in hand, this mom can drive her car anywhere she wants.

Remember when all the car dealerships went out of business during the recession? Tons of customers had this exact problem of lost titles, missing paperwork and no tags. The next time you buy a car, find out how they process the paperwork before you make the purchase.

If you have a story, you can email me at BetterCallHarry@cbs46.com.

