Woman left without tag after car dealership goes bankrupt

What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
A Georgia lawmaker says Scrappy the Owl, the mascot at the university where five cheerleaders have been kneeling during the national anthem, had no business leading students in a march through campus to support the cheerleaders.More >
Police say a man accidentally drove a vehicle into a building in Marietta Tuesday.More >
Best Buy locations around metro Atlanta are gearing up for the holiday season by holding hiring fairs Oct. 18.More >
Some students at Kennesaw State held a protest after the cheerleaders were absent once again from the field during a football game over the weekend.More >
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
Scammers have hijacked the Better Business Bureau's name and logo in an attempt to steal your personal information.More >
Better Call Harry has the story of a Peachtree City family who lost tens of thousands of dollars after they paid their contractor cash for a renovation and he allegedly walked off the job.More >
A Dacula woman is furious with her local post office. For more than two years, she's been trying to get them to correct an error that keeps diverting her mail to her neighbors.More >
Following the Equifax data breach, many Americans went online or called to freeze their credit with the three major credit monitoring bureaus. But should you also freeze your children's credit?More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
A two-year-old desperately needs an organ transplant, and according to doctors his father is a 110 percent match. However, surgeons at Emory Hospital will not do the operation just yet.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >
As a fallen soldier's body returned to Georgia through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, passengers on the plane wanted to sing the national anthem as a tribute. But the flight attendant told them not to.More >
