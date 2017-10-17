Deputy hit by vehicle in Oconee County

A deputy was hit by a vehicle in Oconee County Tuesday.

The deputy was hit while directing traffic, according to a spokesperson with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

The police spokesperson says the deputy was alert and talking after the incident, and the driver did stop.

The names of the deputy and individual who hit the deputy were not immediately released by authorities.

