Delta shows off new aircraft

We're showing off Delta's brand new flagship international aircraft as the airline is the first North American airline to fly the A350.

The 306-seat plane will feature the latest technology.

Laura Lucas Edwards has been flying for 14 years and she says flying this aircraft is special.

"Every pilot dreams of flying an aircraft like a 350," says Edwards.

The first flight will take off on Oct. 30 from Detroit to Tokyo and the A350 will take off in Atlanta in March 2018.

