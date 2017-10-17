Health department to investigate why students are getting sick at Georgia Tech

The health department will be at Georgia Tech Wednesday to find out what's making students sick.

Several students, including a freshmen who didn't want to show his face on camera, were sent to area hospitals after falling ill. The freshman says the food in the dining hall is to blame.

"The experience during that 48 hours was traumatizing," says the student.

He says he went to the dining hall off North Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Saturday where he ate a sandwich, chicken and vegetables. But a few hours later, he says he got sick.

"I started to feel stomach pain and I threw up," says the student.

Later that night, he continued to experience the symptoms and developed a severe fever. He says it got so bad he had to go to Urgent Care.

After an examination, the doctor gave him antibiotics, medication and a shot.

Matthew Hunter says his roommate also got sick over the weekend.

"We thought it was a stomach bug at the time, he was throwing up basically all night," says Hunter.

Students received an email alert form the school notifying them of the issue. CBS46 reached out to the school to see what they were planning on doing and received the following statement:

"We're working together to assist students and investigate the cause of illness. No consistent food source, activity, or residence location has been identified as the cause so far."

CBS46 reached out to the Fulton County Board of Health and was told they are conducting an investigation and will visit the dining hall Wednesday.

In the meantime, some students tell me it's the school's responsibility to find out what caused the illness, and that they plan to eat elsewhere.

CBS46 is told freshmen have to pay $2,000 for their meal plan a semester, and can opt out.

