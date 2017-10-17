Health department to investigate why students are getting sick at Georgia Tech

Mayoral candidate Peter Aman says somebody recently made overtures to him that they would contribute campaign money if he remembers who his friends are once he gets into office.More >
We're showing off Delta's brand new flagship international aircraft as the airline is the first North American airline to fly the A350.More >
The health department will be at Georgia Tech Wednesday to find out what's making students sick. Several students, including a freshmen who didn't want to show his face on camera, were sent to area hospitals after falling ill.More >
Best Buy locations around metro Atlanta are gearing up for the holiday season by holding hiring fairs Oct. 18.More >
A two-year-old desperately needs an organ transplant, and according to doctors his father is a 110 percent match. However, surgeons at Emory Hospital will not do the operation just yet.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >
As a fallen soldier's body returned to Georgia through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, passengers on the plane wanted to sing the national anthem as a tribute. But the flight attendant told them not to.More >
