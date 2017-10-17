Atlanta mayoral candidate says someone promised campaign contribution if he remembers his friends

The issue of corruption at Atlanta City Hall keeps raising its ugly head, and with early voting underway, allegations are taking on greater weight.

Mayoral candidate Peter Aman says somebody recently made overtures to him that they would contribute campaign money if he remembers who his friends are once he gets into office.

I can't think of another candidate who's been on the attack harder in the race than Aman, and he kept that up today, using his story about "pay for play" as an opportunity to call attention to Keisha Lance Bottoms' contributors.

In the race for mayor, getting rid of corruption at city hall is an issue everyone agrees with, yet remarkably, despite that unified front, this is what one donor told Aman recently.

"They said, 'You know, in Chicago there's a saying the mayor can't get rich, but his friends can, and if you get to 10 percent in the polls, I'll get a group of folks together and I think they may look upon you favorably,'" recalled Aman.

Aman says the comments didn't rise to criminality.

"I didn't pay attention to it until I saw the financial disclosures come out and I saw people like Keisha Lance Bottoms having a third of her donations from airport vendors or people who wanted to be airport vendors -- a third," says Aman.

Bottoms says Aman is desperate and needs to look in the mirror.

"Peter needs to remember he can't have it both ways," says Bottoms. "The chief procurement officer who's been indicted reported to Peter, [he] signed contracts with the prad group that's been raided by the FBI…and so you can't suddenly become the poster child for all things ethical and try to take responsibility for everything great that's happening to the city."

Bottoms says Aman is trying to buy the mayor's race with a negative campaign.

"Peter has put in over $1 million to his campaign and it sounds like he's upset that people are not investing in his candidacy," says Bottoms.

Aman counters that he's matching his campaign contributions one-to-one so no one can say he's been bought off.

"The Assistant U.S. Attorney say corruption is prolific in the city of Atlanta and as mayor, I'm going to put a stop to that so I'm glad we're talking about it," says Aman.

Mayor Kasim Reed, who's endorsed Bottoms, went on the attack quick. He accused Aman, his former COO, of lying to save his campaign.

The latest poll has Mary Norwood and Bottoms at No. 1 and 2, while Aman is third.

