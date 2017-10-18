Part of Buford Highway closed in Chamblee due to water main break

All lanes of Buford Highway just south of Beverly Hills Drive are closed in Chamblee due to emergency road repairs.More >
The state has not revealed what possible tax breaks or special consideration Amazon would get if it chooses Atlanta, but citizens are already concerned about the impacts of bringing the headquarters to the city.More >
A DeKalb judge has ruled that Derrick Deonata will spend the rest of his life behind bars, the decision comes a little over a year after he fatally shot his enemy Timothy Hobbs at a Decatur apartment. DeKalb County Superior Judge Linda Hunter sentenced the 27-year-old to life Oct. 13 after a jury returned guilty verdicts.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >
A two-year-old desperately needs an organ transplant, and according to doctors his father is a 110 percent match. However, surgeons at Emory Hospital will not do the operation just yet.More >
As a fallen soldier's body returned to Georgia through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, passengers on the plane wanted to sing the national anthem as a tribute. But the flight attendant told them not to.More >
