Part of Buford Highway closed in Chamblee due to water main break

All lanes of Buford Highway just south of Beverly Hills Drive are closed in Chamblee due to emergency road repairs. Officials sent the alert Tuesday evening and said lanes are expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours.

At some point, Buford Highway will also be closed at Beverly Hills Drive and Shallowford Terrace, according to a spokesperson with the Chamblee Police Department.

You're asked by authorities to use I-85 and Shallowford Road as alternate routes in the area.

The emergency repairs follow a six-inch water main break, according to a spokesperson with DeKalb County. The break occurred around 6 p.m. Monday, according to the spokesperson, who added that crews began working on it around 1 p.m. Tuesday, while the decision to completely close the road came around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.