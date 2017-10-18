Gwinnett Co. manager suspended after using racially charged lang - CBS46 News

Gwinnett Co. manager suspended after using racially charged language during ceremony

A manager in Gwinnett County has been suspended over claims he used a racial slur.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, John Register used the language in a recent ceremony. He heads the Community Services Dept. 

