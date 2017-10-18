Gwinnett Co. manager suspended after using racially charged language during ceremony

A manager in Gwinnett County has been suspended over claims he used a racial slur.More >
Police are searching for black male who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo on Buford Highway in Norcross.More >
The parents of a man shot and killed outside a popular nightclub want answers. They're frustrated and want to know why their son had to die.More >
Every nine seconds, a woman is beaten in this country, but only 5 percent of cases are reported because victims are often too afraid to press charges,More >
A woman is hospitalized after being seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >
A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.More >
The health department will be at Georgia Tech Wednesday to find out what's making students sick. Several students, including a freshmen who didn't want to show his face on camera, were sent to area hospitals after falling ill.More >
