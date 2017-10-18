Child hit by vehicle on N. Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston

Police are on the scene after a four-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Clarkston in DeKalb County.

The incident happened on N. Indian Creek Drive. There is no word on the child’s condition at this time, but police on the scene said the girl was injured in a hit and run. Police are searching for an older model car.

