Child hit by vehicle on N. Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston

Police are on the scene after a four-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Clarkston in DeKalb County.More >
All lanes of Buford Highway just south of Beverly Hills Drive are closed in Chamblee due to emergency road repairs.More >
The state has not revealed what possible tax breaks or special consideration Amazon would get if it chooses Atlanta, but citizens are already concerned about the impacts of bringing the headquarters to the city.More >
A DeKalb judge has ruled that Derrick Deonata will spend the rest of his life behind bars, the decision comes a little over a year after he fatally shot his enemy Timothy Hobbs at a Decatur apartment. DeKalb County Superior Judge Linda Hunter sentenced the 27-year-old to life Oct. 13 after a jury returned guilty verdicts.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >
A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.More >
The health department will be at Georgia Tech Wednesday to find out what's making students sick. Several students, including a freshmen who didn't want to show his face on camera, were sent to area hospitals after falling ill.More >
