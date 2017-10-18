Four-year-old hit by vehicle in Clarkston

All lanes of Buford Highway just south of Beverly Hills Drive are closed in Chamblee due to emergency road repairs.More >
The state has not revealed what possible tax breaks or special consideration Amazon would get if it chooses Atlanta, but citizens are already concerned about the impacts of bringing the headquarters to the city.More >
A DeKalb judge has ruled that Derrick Deonata will spend the rest of his life behind bars, the decision comes a little over a year after he fatally shot his enemy Timothy Hobbs at a Decatur apartment. DeKalb County Superior Judge Linda Hunter sentenced the 27-year-old to life Oct. 13 after a jury returned guilty verdicts.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
A manager in Gwinnett County has been suspended over claims he used a racial slur.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >
