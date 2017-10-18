Four-year-old hit by vehicle in Clarkston

Police are investigating after a four-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Clarkston in DeKalb County.

The incident happened on N. Indian Creek Drive.

CBS46 has identified the victim as Lun Thang. There is no word on Thang's condition at this time, but police on the scene said she was injured in a hit and run. Police are searching for an older model car.

CBS 46 has a crew on scene and will update as more info is available.

