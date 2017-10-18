Police seek hit-and-run driver who killed 4-year-old girl in Clarkston

Police are trying to track down the driver of a car that struck and killed a 4-year-old DeKalb County girl as she walked to school with family members.More >
Police are trying to track down the driver of a car that struck and killed a 4-year-old DeKalb County girl as she walked to school with family members.More >
All lanes of Buford Highway just south of Beverly Hills Drive are closed in Chamblee due to emergency road repairs.More >
All lanes of Buford Highway just south of Beverly Hills Drive are closed in Chamblee due to emergency road repairs.More >
The state has not revealed what possible tax breaks or special consideration Amazon would get if it chooses Atlanta, but citizens are already concerned about the impacts of bringing the headquarters to the city.More >
The state has not revealed what possible tax breaks or special consideration Amazon would get if it chooses Atlanta, but citizens are already concerned about the impacts of bringing the headquarters to the city.More >
A DeKalb judge has ruled that Derrick Deonata will spend the rest of his life behind bars, the decision comes a little over a year after he fatally shot his enemy Timothy Hobbs at a Decatur apartment. DeKalb County Superior Judge Linda Hunter sentenced the 27-year-old to life Oct. 13 after a jury returned guilty verdicts.More >
A DeKalb judge has ruled that Derrick Deonata will spend the rest of his life behind bars, the decision comes a little over a year after he fatally shot his enemy Timothy Hobbs at a Decatur apartment. DeKalb County Superior Judge Linda Hunter sentenced the 27-year-old to life Oct. 13 after a jury returned guilty verdicts.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
Two men were shot in south Fulton County late Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department says one man was taken to the hospital alert and breathing, while the other man was found dead at the scene.More >
Two men were shot in south Fulton County late Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department says one man was taken to the hospital alert and breathing, while the other man was found dead at the scene.More >
A man takes matters into his own hands when he pays for parking, but gets a boot on his car anyway.More >
A man takes matters into his own hands when he pays for parking, but gets a boot on his car anyway.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
Sam Olens, the President of Kennesaw State University is Georgia's former Attorney General.More >
Sam Olens, the President of Kennesaw State University is Georgia's former Attorney General.More >
How to deal with the families of fallen soldiers is one of the latest controversies involving President Trump. He reportedly made a call to the widow of a serviceman killed in Niger and told her he "knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts." A Georgia Gold Star family who's experienced the ultimate loss shared their feelings about the latest presidential dust up with CBS46.More >
How to deal with the families of fallen soldiers is one of the latest controversies involving President Trump. He reportedly made a call to the widow of a serviceman killed in Niger and told her he "knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts." A Georgia Gold Star family who's experienced the ultimate loss shared their feelings about the latest presidential dust up with CBS46.More >