Continuance granted in McIver murder trial

Judge McBurney has signed a motion for continuance in the murder trial for prominent Atlanta businessman Tex McIver.

Prosecutors filed the motion, asking for more time to prepare.

The original trial date was Oct. 30. With McBurney signing the motion, the trial date has been moved to March 5th, but all attorneys have been advised to clear their calendars from Feb. 26 on.

Read more:

Tex McIver back in court for pre-motion hearing

Tex McIver heads back to court

McIver's attorneys file motion for bond

Tex McIver: I'm living a nightmare

Diane McIver's will leaves majority of estate to her husband

Where is the bullet that killed Diane McIver

What does it take to fire the revolver McIver shot his wife with?

McIver is charged with intentionally killing his wife in September 2016.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.