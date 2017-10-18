Atlanta Hawks sign Isaiah Taylor

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed Isaiah Taylor.

Taylor saw action in four regular season games and three playoff contests for Houston as a rookie in 2016-17, after signing with the Rockets on February 27. The 6’3 guard averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 34.9 minutes (.515 FG%, .457 3FG%, .816 FT%) in 25 games (19 starting assignments) for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League, while being named to the league’s All-Rookie Team.

Taylor will wear No. 22.

