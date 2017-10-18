Man arrested for multiple sexual encounters with minor

Hall County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man they said had repeated sexual encounters during a two-year period with a minor child.

Russell Spangler Lowery, 53, was arrested on outstanding warrants October 17 for incidents that occurred from 2014-2016.

Lowery was booked into the Hall County Jail for the following charges:

Aggravated child molestation

Aggravated sodomy sexual battery

Enticing a child for indecent purposes

The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

