Man arrested for multiple sexual encounters with minor

Hall County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man they said had repeated sexual encounters during a two-year period with a minor child.
Marietta Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men at the Roadway Inn on Delk Road.
It is extremely unusual for police to release a lot of information surrounding an active case, and even more rare that police body cam video footage is released less than 24 hours after an incident.
Police say someone hit a pedestrian crossing a road in College Park and never stopped. The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 on Old National Highway near Godby Road.
Police are searching for black male who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo on Buford Highway in Norcross.
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
Police are on the scene after a four-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Clarkston in DeKalb County.
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.
A manager in Gwinnett County has been suspended over claims he used a racial slur.
