Shootout in Marietta sends two people to the hospital

Marietta Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men.

The shooting occurred at the Roadway Inn located on Delk Road, Wednesday afternoon.

Police tell CBS46, two men shot at each other. Both were injured and transported to Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses are being interviewed at this time.

