NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Dollywood Freebie Friday Sweepstakes begins at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on FRIDAY, 10/20/2017 and ends FRIDAY, 10/20/2017. Entries must be received by 7:30 a.m. E.T. on FRIDAY, 10/20/2017 to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsor(s): WGCL-TV/Meredith Corporation, 425 14TH St., Atlanta, GA 30318; Dollywood, 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.

ENTRY: Watch CBS46 News between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on WGCL-TV on FRIDAY, 10/20/2017. A video and audio announcement will provide the code word. Then go to www.cbs46.com, click on the FREEBIE FRIDAY link to complete the registration and enter the correct code word to receive one (1) entry. There is no cost to register or enter.

BONUS ENTRY: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) You may gain additional entries by referring individuals who enter using your uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive two Bonus Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per code word.

No group entries.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Georgia in the WGCL-TV/WPCH TV viewing area, in the following counties: BANKS BARROW, BARTOW, BUTTS, CARROLL, CHATTOOGA, CHEROKEE, CLARKE, CLAYTON, COBB, COWETA, DAWSON, DEKALB, DOUGLAS, FANNIN, FAYETTE, FLOYD, FORSYTH, FULTON, GILMER, GORDON, GREENE, GWINNETT, HABERSHAM, HALL, HARALSON, HEARD, HENRY, JACKSON, JASPER, LAMAR, LUMPKIN, MADISON, MERIWETHER, MORGAN, NEWTON, OCONEE, OGLETHORPE, PAULDING, PICKENS, PIKE, POLK, PUTNAM, RABUN, ROCKDALE, SPALDING, TOWNS, TROUP, UNION, UPSON, WALTON, WHITE, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WGCL-TV/WPCH TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

Approximate retail value of Season passes to theme park allow unlimited visits during the 2017 Season (passes expire on Monday, 1/1/2018). FOUR (4) season passes to the Dollywood Theme Park (2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd. Pigeon Forge, TN 37863). at approximately 7:35 a.m. E.T., WGCL-TV will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received containing a correct code word. One (1) winner will receive FRIDAY, 10/20/2017 WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about prize is $600.00. Transportation, parking, and lodging are not included.

Tickets are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer. FRIDAY, 10/20/2017.Winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone at approximately 10:05 a.m. E.T. on or about Winner is responsible for picking up prize at the WGCL-TV address during business hours within ten (10) days of notification. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from all remaining entries containing a correct code word. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received containing a correct code word prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received containing a correct code word.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from WGCL-TV and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, WGCL-TV reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsors believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WGCL-TV uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.cbs46.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. For more information about how Dollywood uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.dollywood.com/Privacy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this ; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner will be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries containing a correct code word by random drawing. If a winner has not been confirmed by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on MONDAY, 11/13/2017, sponsors will donate tickets to Hands on Atlanta or another 501c3 at WGCL-TV’s discretion. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Georgia state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after FRIDAY, 11/17/2017 to Winner’s List/ Dollywood Summer Getaway Freebie Friday Sweepstakes at the WGCL-TV address above.

sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable

WGCL-TV Terms of Service applies to all entries .

This promotion is powered by Second Street Media Inc. Second Street Media Inc. does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Second Street Media Inc. before entering or participating in this promotion.

http://secondstreet.com/privacy-policy/

http://secondstreet.com/terms-of-use/