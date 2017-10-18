Mega Millions gets redesign, increased chance to win money

Lottery players will have a greater chance of winning millions with the redesigned Mega Million and jackpot wager beginning Oct. 28.

Tickets for the revamped gamed cost two dollars per play, and the new optional Just the Jackpot cost three dollars.

Players who choose Just the Jackpot allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot.

Mega Million players will select five numbers from 1 to 70, and one Mega Million number from 1 to 25.

Starting jackpots will more than double from $15 million to $40 million, and jackpots will grow faster overall.

Odds of winning big bucks is 1 in 24.

Mega Million President Debbie D. Allford says the change comes directly from consumer feedback.

“We have a demand for innovation to keep fresh, entertaining lottery games and to deliver the attention-grabbing jackpots,” said Alford. “We’re excited to deliver the opportunity to create more millionaires and also provide more opportunities to raise additional revenues for the respected causes lotteries benefit.”

The largest jackpot was $656 million prize split between three winners in Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland in 2012.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved