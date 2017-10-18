Mega Millions gets redesign, increased chance to win money

What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Police have identified the victim as 4-year-old Lun Thang.More >
Police have identified the victim as 4-year-old Lun Thang.More >
A manager in Gwinnett County has been suspended over claims he used a racial slur.More >
A manager in Gwinnett County has been suspended over claims he used a racial slur.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >