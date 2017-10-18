Watershed Management employee finds dead body in sewer

Hall County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man they said had repeated sexual encounters during a two-year period with a minor child.More >
Hall County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man they said had repeated sexual encounters during a two-year period with a minor child.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after an employee with Watershed Management discovered a body in a sewer, Wednesday afternoon.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after an employee with Watershed Management discovered a body in a sewer, Wednesday afternoon.More >
Marietta Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men at the Roadway Inn on Delk Road.More >
Marietta Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men at the Roadway Inn on Delk Road.More >
It is extremely unusual for police to release a lot of information surrounding an active case, and even more rare that police body cam video footage is released less than 24 hours after an incident.More >
It is extremely unusual for police to release a lot of information surrounding an active case, and even more rare that police body cam video footage is released less than 24 hours after an incident.More >
Police say someone hit a pedestrian crossing a road in College Park and never stopped. The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 on Old National Highway near Godby Road.More >
Police say someone hit a pedestrian crossing a road in College Park and never stopped. The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 on Old National Highway near Godby Road.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after an employee with Watershed Management discovered a body in a sewer, Wednesday afternoon.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after an employee with Watershed Management discovered a body in a sewer, Wednesday afternoon.More >
Mayoral candidate Peter Aman says somebody recently made overtures to him that they would contribute campaign money if he remembers who his friends are once he gets into office.More >
Mayoral candidate Peter Aman says somebody recently made overtures to him that they would contribute campaign money if he remembers who his friends are once he gets into office.More >
We're showing off Delta's brand new flagship international aircraft as the airline is the first North American airline to fly the A350.More >
We're showing off Delta's brand new flagship international aircraft as the airline is the first North American airline to fly the A350.More >
The health department will be at Georgia Tech Wednesday to find out what's making students sick. Several students, including a freshmen who didn't want to show his face on camera, were sent to area hospitals after falling ill.More >
The health department will be at Georgia Tech Wednesday to find out what's making students sick. Several students, including a freshmen who didn't want to show his face on camera, were sent to area hospitals after falling ill.More >
Best Buy locations around metro Atlanta are gearing up for the holiday season by holding hiring fairs Oct. 18.More >
Best Buy locations around metro Atlanta are gearing up for the holiday season by holding hiring fairs Oct. 18.More >
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Police have identified the victim as 4-year-old Lun Thang.More >
Police have identified the victim as 4-year-old Lun Thang.More >
A manager in Gwinnett County has been suspended over claims he used a racial slur.More >
A manager in Gwinnett County has been suspended over claims he used a racial slur.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >