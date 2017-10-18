Watershed Management employee finds dead body in sewer

Atlanta Police are investigating after an employee with Watershed Management discovered a body in a sewer, Wednesday afternoon.

Officer responded to the 2000 block of Peachtree Road around 3 p.m.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more details as they become available.

