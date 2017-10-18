Gwinnett Co. employee in hot water over use of racial slur

A county manager is off the job and on suspension following accusations of using a racial slur when referring to another colleague.More >
Police are searching for black male who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo on Buford Highway in Norcross.More >
The parents of a man shot and killed outside a popular nightclub want answers. They're frustrated and want to know why their son had to die.More >
Every nine seconds, a woman is beaten in this country, but only 5 percent of cases are reported because victims are often too afraid to press charges,More >
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Police have identified the victim as 4-year-old Lun Thang.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >
