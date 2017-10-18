KSU President at the center of text messages

Sam Olens, the President of Kennesaw State University is Georgia's former Attorney General. But it seems, he may still be playing politics in his role as president of this publicly funded university.

In a series of text messages between Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren and Republican State Representative Earl Ehrhart, Olens is the focal point.

"He assured me that the cheerleaders will not be on field until after players come on to the field after the national anthem, which has been the team's procedure in the past," Sheriff Warren wrote to Ehrhart. "Thanks for always standing up to these liberal that hate the USA."

And another text, from Ehrhart to the sheriff brags about getting Olens to buckle under the pressure.

"Yes we spoke last night. He had to be dragged there but with you and i pushing he had no choice. Thanks for your patriotism my friend."

Wednesday, CBS46 contacted the Cobb County Sheriff's Office to ask why the sheriff appears to be meddling in KSU's business.

Some students are annoyed that their president may have been influenced by outsiders.

"I feel like he should have his own voice," said one student. "He shouldn't be listening to what someone else's opinion is."

