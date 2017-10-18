Former governor retires from public life

The family of Governor and United States Senator Zell Miller says a recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease is pulling the curtain on an astonishing political career.More >
People can feel better about spending money on lottery tickets knowing that proceeds help students obtain an education throughout the state.More >
Few expected the search for a new Henry County superintendent to extend into mid-October.More >
Atlanta Public Schools gives itself a low grade for hiring disadvantaged businesses.More >
The assignment was called “Nazi Party Mascot.” The directions: create a “colorful illustrations” to represent the mascot for the Nazi Party at its political rallies, complete by giving the drawing a name.More >
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >
Police have identified the victim as 4-year-old Lun Thang.More >
Marietta Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men at the Roadway Inn on Delk Road.More >
