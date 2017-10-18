Former governor retires from public life

The family of Governor and United States Senator Zell Miller says a recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease is pulling the curtain on an astonishing political career.

Tough to hear, but not a mournful day for the Miller family.

“Zell has good days and bad days,” said his grandson Bryan.

The rambunctious politician with his partner Shirley, is only saying the end to Zell’s speeches and public appearances.

Zell is the governor who delivered the lottery to Georgia voters, funding prekindergarten to 1.4 million four-year-old, and has provided Hope Scholarships to 1.7 million Georgia college students.

Now, no tears, his family is forming a new education initiative, the Miller Institute, which will coach young professionals into public service careers.

“At the heart and soul of who he is, is an educator, like his mom.”

The leadership academy borrows from Leadership Georgia, choosing candidates among younger people with an eye not for political office, but running government agencies.

Part of what the institute will do is raise awareness and funding for research into Parkinson’s.

