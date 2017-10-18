Extras needed for new Netflix show in LaGrange

Extra background talent is needed for a new Netflix series that will film in LaGrange.

Filming for "The Haunting of Hill House" will began next week. The horror series will feature actor Timothy Hutton, according to a news release, which adds that much of the 10-episode series will film in LaGrange over the next six months.

According to the news release, the following extra are needed for the series:

Extras for construction workers for three days from Oct. 25-27.

Funeral guests for one day on Oct. 24.

Funeral guests with cars from 1980-1992 for one day on Oct. 24.

Feature role for an aunt.

Click here for more information on the filming, or email ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com.

