Man killed after fatal crash involving motorcycle, car in Austell

A man was killed Sunday after a fatal cash in Austell involving a motorcycle and a car.More >
Sam Olens, the President of Kennesaw State University is Georgia's former Attorney General.More >
Marietta Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men at the Roadway Inn on Delk Road.More >
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
A Georgia lawmaker says Scrappy the Owl, the mascot at the university where five cheerleaders have been kneeling during the national anthem, had no business leading students in a march through campus to support the cheerleaders.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >
Police have identified the victim as 4-year-old Lun Thang.More >
