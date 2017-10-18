Man killed after fatal crash involving motorcycle, car in Austell

A man was killed Sunday after a fatal cash in Austell involving a motorcycle and a car.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m. on the East-West Connector at Lipson Drive.

According to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department, 80-year-old Frances Swann, of Powder Springs, turned left on Lipson drive when she and the driver of the motorcycle collided as he was driving in the opposite direction on the same road.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 45-year-old William Cook, of Austell, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to the police spokesperson.

Swann was not injured in the collision.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

