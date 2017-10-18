Teacher who asked students with Trump shirts to leave class has resigned

A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.

A math teacher at River Ridge High School "erroneously told two students their shirts with campaign slogans were not permitted in class," according to a statement from the Cherokee County School District.

(MORE: Cherokee County School District issues apology after students kicked out of class for wearing MAGA shirts)

The school district said the "Make America Great Again" shirts worn by the students were not in violation of the district's dress code, adding that the teacher acted inappropriately when she shared her personal opinion about the campaign slogan during class.

The teacher, identified as Lyn Orletsky, requested that the school board accept her resignation and release from her teaching contract effective Nov. 1.

The school district says her resignation has been added to the board's meeting on Oct. 19.

