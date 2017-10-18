Construction worker uses power tools to cut parking boot off car

A man takes matters into his own hands when he pays for parking, but gets a boot on his car anyway.More >
How to deal with the families of fallen soldiers is one of the latest controversies involving President Trump. He reportedly made a call to the widow of a serviceman killed in Niger and told her he "knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts." A Georgia Gold Star family who's experienced the ultimate loss shared their feelings about the latest presidential dust up with CBS46.
Atlanta Police are investigating after an employee with Watershed Management discovered a body in a sewer, Wednesday afternoon.
Mayoral candidate Peter Aman says somebody recently made overtures to him that they would contribute campaign money if he remembers who his friends are once he gets into office.
We're showing off Delta's brand new flagship international aircraft as the airline is the first North American airline to fly the A350.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.
Marietta Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men at the Roadway Inn on Delk Road.
Hall County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man they said had repeated sexual encounters during a two-year period with a minor child.
