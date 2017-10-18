Woman wants Petland to pay medical bills after puppy got her sick

A woman says she thinks Petland in Kennesaw should pay her medical bills after she became sick due to a puppy she bought at the store.More >
A man was killed Sunday after a fatal cash in Austell involving a motorcycle and a car.More >
Sam Olens, the President of Kennesaw State University is Georgia's former Attorney General.More >
Marietta Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men at the Roadway Inn on Delk Road.More >
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Police say one person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Henry County.More >
Hall County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man they said had repeated sexual encounters during a two-year period with a minor child.More >
