Police investigate fatal shooting in South Fulton County

Two men were shot in south Fulton County late Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department says one man was taken to the hospital alert and breathing, while the other man was found dead at the scene.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after an employee with Watershed Management discovered a body in a sewer, Wednesday afternoon.More >
Hall County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man they said had repeated sexual encounters during a two-year period with a minor child.More >
Marietta Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men at the Roadway Inn on Delk Road.More >
It is extremely unusual for police to release a lot of information surrounding an active case, and even more rare that police body cam video footage is released less than 24 hours after an incident.More >
A man takes matters into his own hands when he pays for parking, but gets a boot on his car anyway.More >
How to deal with the families of fallen soldiers is one of the latest controversies involving President Trump. He reportedly made a call to the widow of a serviceman killed in Niger and told her he "knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts." A Georgia Gold Star family who's experienced the ultimate loss shared their feelings about the latest presidential dust up with CBS46.More >
Mayoral candidate Peter Aman says somebody recently made overtures to him that they would contribute campaign money if he remembers who his friends are once he gets into office.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
Sam Olens, the President of Kennesaw State University is Georgia's former Attorney General.More >
Extra background talent is needed for a new Netflix series that will film in LaGrange.More >
