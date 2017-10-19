Police investigate fatal shooting in South Fulton County

Two men were shot in south Fulton County late Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department says one man was taken to the hospital alert and breathing, while the other man was found dead at the scene.

They were found in the 4700 block of Yates Road, although the police spokesperson says they believe both men were shot somewhere else.

The spokesperson says they're not sure if the men shot each other, or if there are suspects.

