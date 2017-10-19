Test results could pinpoint cause of Ga. Tech mass illness

We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.

CBS 46 first told you about the health concerns earlier this week, but now we’re getting a better idea of just how widespread this illness really was.

The big mystery in all of this is what got so many students sick in such a short period of time? Thursday morning, the Health Department is breaking down for us just how many kids feel ill.

This is what we know right now: 23 students sought some form of medical help on Monday, another 21 sought some form of medical help on Tuesday, and in the last week 65 students have sought some help with one being so sick health officials said the student had to seek care at Emory’s Midtown hospital.

Health officials now tell us there appears to be a pattern of person-to-person transmission. Medical tests are due back Thursday, which could tell us what’s behind the initial illness or where student may have gotten it from.

We’ve been told the illness could potentially be a virus, while some students feared it was food poisoning from the dining hall. The Health Dept. said the location on North Avenue received an “A” on its health inspection.

Georgia Tech said students have symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea and were looking at food sources and the residence halls to try to pinpoint a cause.

The health department is reminding students to make sure to wash their hands, and the school is warning students not to share any food right now. All of this, as at least one student who fell ill, is voicing frustration that he has to pay $2,000 a semester for the food plan that he no longer feels safe using.

