Tex McIver awaiting release after murder trial pushed back

Tex McIver could be released on bond as early as Thursday as he waits for his murder trial.

McIver has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife, Diane, in September 2016. McIver has been in jail since April because of a bond violation after an investigator found a weapon in a sock drawer of McIver’s Buckhead condo.

Read more:

Tex McIver back in court for pre-motion hearing

Tex McIver heads back to court

McIver's attorneys file motion for bond

Tex McIver: I'm living a nightmare

Diane McIver's will leaves majority of estate to her husband

Where is the bullet that killed Diane McIver

What does it take to fire the revolver McIver shot his wife with?

McIver’s trial was initially scheduled to start on Oct. 30, but on Wednesday the judge signed a motion of continuance, moving the trial to March because both the prosecution and defense needed more time to prepare. The judge also granted temporary freedom for McIver on Wednesday.

As a condition of the bond, McIver had to arrange the fitting of an ankle monitor bracelet before he is released.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.