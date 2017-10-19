One person killed after tire hits vehicle traveling on GA-400 SB

Crews are on the scene after a person was killed on Georgia 400 southbound near Northridge Road in Sandy Springs after their vehicle was hit by falling debris.

According to the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, a vehicle going southbound on GA-400 was struck by a tire from a car traveling north on GA-400.

One person has died. Traffic is delayed while crews investigate.

