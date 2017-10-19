Hit-and-run death of 4-year-old girl prompts safety changes at DeKalb County school

School district officials ordered crossing guards to arrive at their posts a half-hour earlier each school day, following Wednesday's pre-dawn hit-and-run accident that left a 4-year-old girl dead.More >
Police are trying to track down the driver of a car that struck and killed a 4-year-old DeKalb County girl as she walked to school with family members.More >
All lanes of Buford Highway just south of Beverly Hills Drive are closed in Chamblee due to emergency road repairs.More >
The state has not revealed what possible tax breaks or special consideration Amazon would get if it chooses Atlanta, but citizens are already concerned about the impacts of bringing the headquarters to the city.More >
A DeKalb judge has ruled that Derrick Deonata will spend the rest of his life behind bars, the decision comes a little over a year after he fatally shot his enemy Timothy Hobbs at a Decatur apartment. DeKalb County Superior Judge Linda Hunter sentenced the 27-year-old to life Oct. 13 after a jury returned guilty verdicts.More >
A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.More >
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >
The Georgia Dept. of Transportation has confirmed a loose tire fell off a car heading northbound and bounced across the highway into traffic heading southbound, striking another vehicle and killing the driver.More >
A man takes matters into his own hands when he pays for parking, but gets a boot on his car anyway.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
