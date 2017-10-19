Hit-and-run death of 4-year-old girl prompts safety changes at DeKalb County school

School district officials ordered crossing guards to arrive at their posts a half-hour earlier each school day, following Wednesday's pre-dawn hit-and-run accident that left a 4-year-old girl dead.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. -- before the previously scheduled arrival time for crossing guards. The driver of a dark-colored car, according to police, struck and killed little Lun Thang as she hurried across the street with her aunt and sister toward Indian Creek Elementary School. The driver did not stop.

“I saw her lots of many times when I used to go to the Pre-K hallway,” said Natnael Tekle, an older child who attends Indian Creek. “My heart was broken when I first saw. I feel bad for the Pre-K. She’s only four years old.”

Yvette Westbrook works at a nearby daycare center.

“I didn’t see the accident, but I did witness the little girl on the ground," said Westbrook. "It was sad."

Westbrook said she often saw Lun's family and other families trying to cross Indian Creek Drive with cars speeding past. She says it’s almost as if drivers try to hurry through the school zone before the crossing guards arrive so they won’t be forced to slow down.

In the darkness, Westbrook pointed out a street light that sporadically goes on and off, making it difficult at certain times to see who's trying to cross the street.

On Wednesday, Lun's father Zam Thang told CBS46 News his family is devastated.

"You have to pray for me, everybody and my family," he said in broken English.

As for the street light that sporadically turns on and off, a police officer told CBS46 News the department plans to petition the county to fix it.

