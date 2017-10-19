APD responding to incident at intersection of Joseph E. Lowery. - CBS46 News

APD responding to incident at intersection of Joseph E. Lowery. Joseph E. Boone; GBI called to investigate

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA

Atlanta Police are investigating after a fight involving a weapon broke out at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery and Joseph E. Boone.

According to a tweet from GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles, the GBI has been asked to investigate an officer-involved use of force incident:

Not much is known at this time, but we have a crew heading to the scene to gather more information. 

