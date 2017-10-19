APD responding to incident at intersection of Joseph E. Lowery. Joseph E. Boone; GBI called to investigate

Atlanta Police are investigating a robbery and carjacking that occurred at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery and Joseph E. Boone.

Officers say Andrea Boone, 51, and Clarence Martin, 80, were approached by a black male with a gun outside of a business on Lynhurst Drive Southwest.

Boone says she was at the business to pick up a campaign placard from Martin, who was waiting in a rental car.

A police report states: "Ms. Boone stated that as she was exiting the business, she saw Mr. Martin standing outside of the vehicle, that's when the suspect came from behind the door and stuck a silver pistol with a red lazar in her face and said give me the money and keys. The suspect forced Ms. Boone and Mr. Martin into the building, and told them to get on the floor after she gave him the keys to the rental car."

The suspect took off in the 2016 blue Chevrolet Malibu, tag number NRA47, with $700 cash, $1400 in cashiers checks, Boone's credit card, driver's license, house and car keys, and cell phone.

The suspect is said to be around the age of 19, light in complexion, and has a medium build.

Neither victims were injured hurt of injured during the robbery.

According to a tweet from GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles, the GBI has been asked to investigate the officer-involved use of force incident:

At the request of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI is on the scene of an officer involved use of force incident. — Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) October 19, 2017

