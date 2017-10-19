Community wants proper disposal of hazardous household products

Residents can properly dispose of hazardous household products on Oct. 21 when the CARE Environmental Corporation will be on hand at the Public Works/Environmental Department.More >
Two men were shot in south Fulton County late Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department says one man was taken to the hospital alert and breathing, while the other man was found dead at the scene.More >
A man takes matters into his own hands when he pays for parking, but gets a boot on his car anyway.More >
How to deal with the families of fallen soldiers is one of the latest controversies involving President Trump. He reportedly made a call to the widow of a serviceman killed in Niger and told her he "knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts." A Georgia Gold Star family who's experienced the ultimate loss shared their feelings about the latest presidential dust up with CBS46.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after an employee with Watershed Management discovered a body in a sewer, Wednesday afternoon.More >
The Georgia Dept. of Transportation has confirmed a loose tire fell off a truck heading northbound and bounced across the highway into traffic heading southbound, striking another vehicle and killing the driver.More >
A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.More >
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >
A man takes matters into his own hands when he pays for parking, but gets a boot on his car anyway.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
