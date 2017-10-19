Community wants proper disposal of hazardous household products

Residents can properly dispose of hazardous household products on Oct. 21 when the CARE Environmental Corporation will be on hand at the Roswell Public Works/Environmental Department.

The hazardous product collection is from 9 a.m. to noon at 1810 Hembree Road.

Accepted items for drop-off include:

Paint thinner/turpentine

Pesticides including: fertilizers, herbicides, flea and tick products, fungicides, insecticides, rodenticides

Undiluted pool chemicals

Household cleaners

Fluorescent bulbs

Propane gas cylinders

Mercury thermometers/thermostats

Household batteries (non-rechargeable)

Aerosols including aerosol paint

Automotive brake fluid/used motor oil filters (no other automotive fluids)

Items will not be accepted from commercial entities.

Residents who need to dispose of latex or oil based paint can do so at the recycling center.

