Woman arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Dawsonville

Police say they have arrested a woman following a fatal hit-and-run in Dawsonville from Oct. 9.More >
Two men were shot in south Fulton County late Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department says one man was taken to the hospital alert and breathing, while the other man was found dead at the scene.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after an employee with Watershed Management discovered a body in a sewer, Wednesday afternoon.More >
Hall County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man they said had repeated sexual encounters during a two-year period with a minor child.More >
Marietta Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men at the Roadway Inn on Delk Road.More >
The Georgia Dept. of Transportation has confirmed a loose tire fell off a truck heading northbound and bounced across the highway into traffic heading southbound, striking another vehicle and killing the driver.More >
A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.More >
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >
A man takes matters into his own hands when he pays for parking, but gets a boot on his car anyway.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
