Woman arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Dawsonville

Police say they have arrested a woman following a fatal hit-and-run in Dawsonville from Oct. 9.

Bobby Wells, 80, was hit around 7:30 p.m. while walking across Dawson Forest Road from Chestatee Worship Center. A spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol says Wells was dead when troopers arrived and the driver left the scene.

On Oct. 18, the GSP spokesperson says 44-year-old Sherri Jennings, of Cumming, was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle; first-degree hit and run; failure to report an accident and failure to maintain lane.

