Police: mother had two children in her car during high speed chase

A woman who led police on a high-speed chase while her two young children were in the vehicle has been arrested.

Amber Martin is charged with DUI-drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, violation of the controlled substances Act, and endangering a child by DUI, as well as several traffic violations.

Police say on the night of Oct. 11 Martin abruptly changed lanes in an unsafe manner at Beaver Ruin Road near the I-85 ramp.

Gwinnett County Deputy Shannon Volkodav turned on her lights and sirens but Martin refused to stop; instead she lead the deputy on a six-minute chase.

Volkodav was only able to stop the 30-year-old mother by utilizing the PIT maneuver.

The five and eight-year-old children were not injured as the car spun to a stop.

The children have been released to their step-father’s care.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.