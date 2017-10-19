Police: mother had two children in her car during high speed chase

A woman who led police on a high-speed chase while her two young children were in the vehicle has been arrested.More >
A county manager is off the job and on suspension following accusations of using a racial slur when referring to another colleague.More >
Police are searching for black male who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo on Buford Highway in Norcross.More >
The parents of a man shot and killed outside a popular nightclub want answers. They're frustrated and want to know why their son had to die.More >
Every nine seconds, a woman is beaten in this country, but only 5 percent of cases are reported because victims are often too afraid to press charges,More >
The Georgia Dept. of Transportation has confirmed a loose tire fell off a truck heading northbound and bounced across the highway into traffic heading southbound, striking another vehicle and killing the driver.More >
A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.More >
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >
A man takes matters into his own hands when he pays for parking, but gets a boot on his car anyway.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
