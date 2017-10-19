Police: Woman flees from car after fight with boyfriend in Atlanta

Federal agents have indicted 30 people in connection to a drug trafficking scheme involving members and associates of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods street gang.More >
Federal agents have indicted 30 people in connection to a drug trafficking scheme involving members and associates of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods street gang.More >
Police say a woman was hospitalized Thursday after a fight with her boyfriend that required her to flee from a vehicle.More >
Police say a woman was hospitalized Thursday after a fight with her boyfriend that required her to flee from a vehicle.More >
Police say they have arrested a woman following a fatal hit-and-run in Dawsonville from Oct. 9.More >
Police say they have arrested a woman following a fatal hit-and-run in Dawsonville from Oct. 9.More >
Two men were shot in south Fulton County late Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department says one man was taken to the hospital alert and breathing, while the other man was found dead at the scene.More >
Two men were shot in south Fulton County late Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department says one man was taken to the hospital alert and breathing, while the other man was found dead at the scene.More >
Billions of dollars are at stake and on Thursday, cities are clamoring to get their bids in by the midnight deadline for Amazon's second headquarters.More >
Billions of dollars are at stake and on Thursday, cities are clamoring to get their bids in by the midnight deadline for Amazon's second headquarters.More >
The Atlanta mayor's race has been all talk up until now, but with early voting in its fourth day, it's all about the "Get Out The Vote" effort.More >
The Atlanta mayor's race has been all talk up until now, but with early voting in its fourth day, it's all about the "Get Out The Vote" effort.More >
Federal agents have indicted 30 people in connection to a drug trafficking scheme involving members and associates of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods street gang.More >
Federal agents have indicted 30 people in connection to a drug trafficking scheme involving members and associates of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods street gang.More >
Police say a woman was hospitalized Thursday after a fight with her boyfriend that required her to flee from a vehicle.More >
Police say a woman was hospitalized Thursday after a fight with her boyfriend that required her to flee from a vehicle.More >
A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.More >
A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.More >
The Georgia Dept. of Transportation has confirmed a loose tire fell off a truck heading northbound and bounced across the highway into traffic heading southbound, striking another vehicle and killing the driver.More >
The Georgia Dept. of Transportation has confirmed a loose tire fell off a truck heading northbound and bounced across the highway into traffic heading southbound, striking another vehicle and killing the driver.More >
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
A man takes matters into his own hands when he pays for parking, but gets a boot on his car anyway.More >
A man takes matters into his own hands when he pays for parking, but gets a boot on his car anyway.More >