Police: Woman flees from car after fight with boyfriend in Atlanta

Police say a woman was hospitalized Thursday after a fight with her boyfriend that required her to flee from a vehicle.

According to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department, the woman got into a physical altercation with her boyfriend, which caused her to leave the vehicle and flag down another driver.

The woman told the other driver that her boyfriend was trying to kill her, according to the police spokesperson.

The woman fled from the scene with the other driver at Joseph E. Lowery and Joseph E. Boone Blvd , and was followed by her boyfriend. She eventually found an off-duty Fulton County sheriff's deputy, according to authorities.

Police say the off-duty deputy told the woman's boyfriend repeatedly to drop his weapon, but when he didn't, the off-duty deputy fired his gun.

The woman's boyfriend simply sped off, where he remains at large.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.