Man arrested after shooting in Union City

Police say a man was arrested early Thursday morning after a shooting in Union City.

A man approached a police officer shortly after 1 a.m. with a bullet wound to his abdomen, according to a spokesperson with the Union City Police Department.

Police say the man told the officer he was shot in the 6700 block of Shannon Parkway after an altercation.

Officers went to the location and arrested the suspect, although his identity was not immediately released.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

