Gang members to face drug and murder charges

Federal agents have indicted 30 people in connection to a drug trafficking scheme involving members and associates of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods street gang.

Seventeen of those individuals are from metro Atlanta, and were arrested on charges of RICO conspiracy.

Those arrested include: Gordon Evans, Patrick Caple, Gary Sartor, Tyrone Clark, Joseph Riley, Khajavious Mitchell, Tashied Reed, Michael Jackson, Brandon Asberry, Jimmy Rosser, Kierra Mahei, Cetera-Bowles Griffin, Alfonzo Nalls, and Raekwon Williams.

The indictment alleges gang members and associates committed one murder, attempted to commit two other murders, conspired to commit multiple additional murders, extortion, obstruction of justice, and trafficking illegal narcotics including methamphetamine, illegal prescription drugs, and marijuana.

“The alleged crimes relate to drug distribution in the Atlanta area and acts of violence perpetrated largely against the gang’s own members,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Thanks to the hard work of federal and local law enforcement officials, these individuals will now face prosecution for their alleged crimes.”

Pak said the charges and information presented in court date back to early 2013.

Maheia and Mitchell are also facing charges of maintaining a drug premise used to conduct illegal activities, and possessing firearms during their drug trafficking activity.

