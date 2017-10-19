Atlanta mayoral candidates on 'Get Out the Vote' effort

The Atlanta mayor's race has been all talk up until now, but with early voting in its fourth day, it's all about the "Get Out The Vote" effort.

This is where veteran politicians usually make the rookies look stupid, but most of the candidates in this race are not just veteran politicians -- they're also winning politicians who all know how to get out the vote.

As a former State Senator, mayoral candidate Vincent Fort has been running campaigns for decades. But this is the part where he says the rubber meets the road.

"A year of talking has come down to this -- getting people to the polls, that's what it's all about, getting your voters to the polls," says Fort.

All the forums and appearances and debates don't have the visceral impact of this simple gesture.

"I told you before, and I'll tell you again. I didn't get there on my own," says Fort.

Being the guy who wants your vote enough that he'll come and get you so you can cast it, presumably for him.

"I think people are starting to tune it, I think our message of city hall watching out for billionaires and millionaires as opposed to regular folk," says Fort.

Across town at the Cathy Woolard campaign, volunteers are busy live calling potential voters.

"We've knocked on 20,000 doors, we've made thousands of phone calls to people and we'll continue that right up until the end.," says Woolard.

Add to that hundreds of house parties and thousands of mailers and Woolard's ground game is set.

"It's a little like playing chicken. You have to stay focused on what you're plan is," says Woolard.

The former city council president says she was pleasantly surprised by the discovery that many of her supporters are young.

Now, they just have to vote.

"Politics is art and science. We know what the science is, now the art's playing out and we feel good about what we're hearing," says Woolard.

Most of the polls have Woolard and Fort in the middle of the pack, but political insiders know better than to count them or anybody else out. The middle of the pack is where current Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed came from to stun Mary Norwood in 2009.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.