2017 Voter information, poll locations

ATLANTA (CBS46) -
Voters interested in beating the long lines and extended wait on Nov. 7 can cast their ballots at locations throughout metro Atlanta, as well as send in absentee ballots.
Citizens can visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov for the following information:
- Voter registration status
- Mail-in application and ballot status
- Poll location
- Advanced polling locations
- Elected officials
- Registration information on file with the county office
- Sample ballot for the upcoming election
Day of voter requirements:
- Voters are required to bring one of these six forms of identification:
- Valid U.S. Passport
- Valid U.S. military photo ID
- Valid tribal photo ID
- Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state.
- A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired
- Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS).
Persons who do not have one of the six accepted forms of identification, can visit their county registrar’s office or DDS for a free voters identification ID.
To receive the voter ID, the voter must provide:
- A photo identity document or approved non-photo identity document that includes full legal name and date of birth
- Documentation showing the voter’s date of birth
- Evidence that the applicant is a registered voter
- Documentation showing the applicant’s name and residential address
Voting by County
DeKalb County: https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/current-election-information
Early voting locations: Oct. 16 – Nov. 3
Voter Registration & Elections Office: 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, Ga 30032
Bessie Branham Recreation Center: 2015 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, Ga 30317
Oct. 28-Nov.3
Dunwoody Library: 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Ga 30338
Poll locations: https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/sites/default/files/user305/Poll%20locations.pdf
Cobb County: http://www.cobbelections.org/Default.php
Voting Precincts: http://www.cobbelections.org/pdf/Precincts/PrecinctList.pdf
Early voting: Oct. 16- Nov. 3
Main Office: 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta, Ga 30064
Smyrna Community Center: 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna, 30080
Oct. 30-Nov. 3
Austell City Hall: 2716 Broad Street SW, Austell 30106
Ben Robertson Community Center: 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw, 30144
Community Development Building: 4488 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs, 30127
Smyrna Community Center: 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna, 30080
Gwinnett County: https://www.gwinnettcounty.com/portal/gwinnett/Departments/Elections
Early voting: Voters must contact city hall to obtain information regarding election day polling location, early voting, and absentee voting in city elections.
Clayton County: http://www.claytoncountyga.gov/departments/elections-and-registration.aspx
Early voting: Oct. 23-27
Elections & Registration Office Main Floor: 121 S. McDonough Street, Jonesboro 30236
Morrow Municipal Complex: 1500 Morrow Road, Morrow 30260
City of Riverdale Old City Hall Building: 6690 Church Street, Riverdale 30274
Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center: 1837 East Fayetteville Road, Riverdale 30274
Forest Park Branch Library: 4812 West Street, Forest Park 30297
Henry County: http://www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/D-L/ElectionsRegistration/Voting.aspx
Early voting: Oct. 23 - 27
Elections & Registration Main Office: 40 Atlanta Street, McDonough 30253
Oct. 30- Nov. 3
Merle Manders Conference Center: 111 Davis Road, Stockbridge 30281
Fortson (Hampton) Library: 61 McDonough Street, Hampton 30228
Locust Grove Library: 115 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., Locust Grove 30248
Fulton County: http://www.fultoncountyga.gov/rae-home
Early voting: Oct. 16- Nov.3
Alpharetta Branch Library: 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta 30009
Adams Park Library: 2231 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta 30311
College Park Library: 3647 Main Street, College Park 30337
East Point Library: 2757 Main Street, East Point 30344
North Fulton Service Center (Room 232): 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs 30350
To view more Fulton County poll location, visit http://bit.ly/2zDZoHu
Fayette County: http://www.fayettecountyga.gov/elections/
Voting Precincts: http://www.fayettecountyga.gov/elections/pdf/FayetteCountyVotingPrecincts.pdf
Early Voting: Oct. 16 - Nov. 3
Fayette County Public Meeting Room: 140 Stonewall Avenue West, Suite 100, Fayetteville 30214
Peachtree City Library: 201 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City 30214
Tyrone Town Hall: 881 Senoia Road, Tyron 30290
Forsyth County:
Early Voting: Oct. 16- Nov. 3
Elections Office: 110 E. Main Street, Cumming 30040
Hampton Park Library: 5345 Settingdown Road, Cumming 30028
City Hall: 100 Main Street, Cumming 30040
Sharon Springs Park Community Building: 1950 Sharon Road, Cumming 30041
Midway Park Community Building: 5100 Post Road, Cumming 30040
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved