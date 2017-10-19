2017 Voter information, poll locations

Voters interested in beating the long lines and extended wait on Nov. 7 can cast their ballots at locations throughout metro Atlanta, as well as send in absentee ballots.

Citizens can visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov for the following information:

Voter registration status

Mail-in application and ballot status

Poll location

Advanced polling locations

Elected officials

Registration information on file with the county office

Sample ballot for the upcoming election

Day of voter requirements:

Voters are required to bring one of these six forms of identification:

Valid U.S. Passport

Valid U.S. military photo ID

Valid tribal photo ID

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state.

A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired

Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS).

Persons who do not have one of the six accepted forms of identification, can visit their county registrar’s office or DDS for a free voters identification ID.

To receive the voter ID, the voter must provide:

A photo identity document or approved non-photo identity document that includes full legal name and date of birth

Documentation showing the voter’s date of birth

Evidence that the applicant is a registered voter

Documentation showing the applicant’s name and residential address

Voting by County

DeKalb County: https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/current-election-information

Early voting locations: Oct. 16 – Nov. 3

Voter Registration & Elections Office: 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, Ga 30032

Bessie Branham Recreation Center: 2015 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, Ga 30317

Oct. 28-Nov.3

Dunwoody Library: 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Ga 30338

Poll locations: https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/sites/default/files/user305/Poll%20locations.pdf

Cobb County: http://www.cobbelections.org/Default.php

Voting Precincts: http://www.cobbelections.org/pdf/Precincts/PrecinctList.pdf

Early voting: Oct. 16- Nov. 3

Main Office: 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta, Ga 30064

Smyrna Community Center: 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna, 30080

Oct. 30-Nov. 3

Austell City Hall: 2716 Broad Street SW, Austell 30106

Ben Robertson Community Center: 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw, 30144

Community Development Building: 4488 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs, 30127

Smyrna Community Center: 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna, 30080

Gwinnett County: https://www.gwinnettcounty.com/portal/gwinnett/Departments/Elections

Early voting: Voters must contact city hall to obtain information regarding election day polling location, early voting, and absentee voting in city elections.

Clayton County: http://www.claytoncountyga.gov/departments/elections-and-registration.aspx

Early voting: Oct. 23-27

Elections & Registration Office Main Floor: 121 S. McDonough Street, Jonesboro 30236

Morrow Municipal Complex: 1500 Morrow Road, Morrow 30260

City of Riverdale Old City Hall Building: 6690 Church Street, Riverdale 30274

Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center: 1837 East Fayetteville Road, Riverdale 30274

Forest Park Branch Library: 4812 West Street, Forest Park 30297

Henry County: http://www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/D-L/ElectionsRegistration/Voting.aspx

Early voting: Oct. 23 - 27

Elections & Registration Main Office: 40 Atlanta Street, McDonough 30253

Oct. 30- Nov. 3

Merle Manders Conference Center: 111 Davis Road, Stockbridge 30281

Fortson (Hampton) Library: 61 McDonough Street, Hampton 30228

Locust Grove Library: 115 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., Locust Grove 30248

Fulton County: http://www.fultoncountyga.gov/rae-home

Early voting: Oct. 16- Nov.3

Alpharetta Branch Library: 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta 30009

Adams Park Library: 2231 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta 30311

College Park Library: 3647 Main Street, College Park 30337

East Point Library: 2757 Main Street, East Point 30344

North Fulton Service Center (Room 232): 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs 30350

To view more Fulton County poll location, visit http://bit.ly/2zDZoHu

Fayette County: http://www.fayettecountyga.gov/elections/

Voting Precincts: http://www.fayettecountyga.gov/elections/pdf/FayetteCountyVotingPrecincts.pdf

Early Voting: Oct. 16 - Nov. 3

Fayette County Public Meeting Room: 140 Stonewall Avenue West, Suite 100, Fayetteville 30214

Peachtree City Library: 201 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City 30214

Tyrone Town Hall: 881 Senoia Road, Tyron 30290

Forsyth County:

Early Voting: Oct. 16- Nov. 3

Elections Office: 110 E. Main Street, Cumming 30040

Hampton Park Library: 5345 Settingdown Road, Cumming 30028

City Hall: 100 Main Street, Cumming 30040

Sharon Springs Park Community Building: 1950 Sharon Road, Cumming 30041

Midway Park Community Building: 5100 Post Road, Cumming 30040

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

