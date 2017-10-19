Police: Detention officer arrested for smuggling meth into jail

Police say their own detention officer was arrested after she allegedly smuggled methamphetamine into the Habersham County Detention Center.

A spokesperson with the Habersham County Sheriff's Office says employee Melanie Zeigler, 27, smuggled meth into the detention center for two inmates, Sherman Fitzwater and Shawn Bowden.

The police spokesperson says Zeigler also smuggled meth into the detention center on previous occasions.

Zeigler was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, transport of contraband across the guard line and violation of oath of office.

Police say Zeigler received the illegal narcotics from Benjamin Smith and Pebbles Daniels.

Fitzwater, Bowden, Smith and Daniels were all charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to transport contraband across the guard line and distribution of methamphetamine.

All were arrested, except Daniels, who police say remains at large.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.