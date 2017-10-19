Police: Detention officer arrested for smuggling meth into jail - CBS46 News

Police: Detention officer arrested for smuggling meth into jail

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Melanie Zeigler (Source: Habersham County Sheriff's Office) Melanie Zeigler (Source: Habersham County Sheriff's Office)
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say their own detention officer was arrested after she allegedly smuggled methamphetamine into the Habersham County Detention Center.

A spokesperson with the Habersham County Sheriff's Office says employee Melanie Zeigler, 27, smuggled meth into the detention center for two inmates, Sherman Fitzwater and Shawn Bowden.

The police spokesperson says Zeigler also smuggled meth into the detention center on previous occasions.

Zeigler was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, transport of contraband across the guard line and violation of oath of office.

Police say Zeigler received the illegal narcotics from Benjamin Smith and Pebbles Daniels.

Fitzwater, Bowden, Smith and Daniels were all charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to transport contraband across the guard line and distribution of methamphetamine. 

All were arrested, except Daniels, who police say remains at large.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Metro Atlanta CrimeMore>>

  • Drug trafficking continues to plague metro Atlanta, Forysth Co. making major arrests

    Drug trafficking continues to plague metro Atlanta, Forysth Co. making major arrests

    Thursday, October 19 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-10-19 23:00:48 GMT
    (Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

    Law enforcement in Forsyth County say the Narcotics Unit has made more than 125 arrests this year alone for possession with intent or trafficking of narcotics.

    More >

    Law enforcement in Forsyth County say the Narcotics Unit has made more than 125 arrests this year alone for possession with intent or trafficking of narcotics.

    More >

  • Two men arrested in drug bust

    Two men arrested in drug bust

    Thursday, October 19 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-10-19 22:26:06 GMT
    (Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)
    A drug bust in Rockdale County resulted in two arrests and the recovery of more than 10 pounds of heroin in Conyers. The bust was organized by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Surge Team, Conyers Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration. Officers say Luis Ramirez-Jaramilo and Marco Valdez were arrested Oct. 18 in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart in the 1400 block of Dogwood Drive. Following the drug bust, a search warrant lead officers to an address on Fox C...More >
    A drug bust in Rockdale County resulted in two arrests and the recovery of more than 10 pounds of heroin in Conyers. The bust was organized by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Surge Team, Conyers Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration. Officers say Luis Ramirez-Jaramilo and Marco Valdez were arrested Oct. 18 in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart in the 1400 block of Dogwood Drive. Following the drug bust, a search warrant lead officers to an address on Fox C...More >

  • Police: Detention officer arrested for smuggling meth into jail

    Police: Detention officer arrested for smuggling meth into jail

    Thursday, October 19 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-10-19 21:51:45 GMT
    Melanie Zeigler (Source: Habersham County Sheriff's Office)Melanie Zeigler (Source: Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

    Police say their own detention officer was arrested after she allegedly smuggled methamphetamine into the Habersham County Detention Center.

    More >

    Police say their own detention officer was arrested after she allegedly smuggled methamphetamine into the Habersham County Detention Center.

    More >
    •   