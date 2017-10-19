Two men arrested in drug bust

A drug bust in Rockdale County resulted in two arrests and the recovery of more than 10 pounds of heroin in Conyers.

The bust was organized by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Surge Team, Conyers Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration.

Officers say Luis Ramirez-Jaramilo and Marco Valdez were arrested Oct. 18 in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart in the 1400 block of Dogwood Drive.

Following the drug bust, a search warrant lead officers to an address on Fox Chase Court where $1.5 million worth of drugs were seized.

Both suspects were transported to Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and charged with trafficking heroin.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

