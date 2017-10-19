Two men arrested in drug bust

Law enforcement in Forsyth County say the Narcotics Unit has made more than 125 arrests this year alone for possession with intent or trafficking of narcotics.More >
Police say their own detention officer was arrested after she allegedly smuggled methamphetamine into the Habersham County Detention Center.
Federal agents have indicted 30 people in connection to a drug trafficking scheme involving members and associates of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods street gang.
Police say a man was arrested early Thursday morning after a shooting in Union City.
A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.
The Georgia Dept. of Transportation has confirmed a loose tire fell off a truck heading northbound and bounced across the highway into traffic heading southbound, striking another vehicle and killing the driver.
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.
A man takes matters into his own hands when he pays for parking, but gets a boot on his car anyway.
