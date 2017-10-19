Drug trafficking continues to plague metro Atlanta, Forysth Co. making major arrests

Law enforcement in Forsyth County say the Narcotics Unit has made more than 125 arrests this year alone for possession with intent or trafficking of narcotics.

The biggest bust this year involved 34-year-old Christopher Walker.

Walker was charged with sale of cocaine, possession of Amphetamine, trafficking marijuana, possession of THC oil with intent, possession of Oxycodone, possession of cocaine, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers say $63,440 in cash, three assault rifles and two hand guns, and nearly 40 pound of marijuana are amongst the items recovered from Walker’s home.

