GBI trains agents from country of Georgia

Experts at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are sharing their knowledge with others in their fields. But the crime scene specialists they are helping aren't from their agency -- or even this country.

Thanks to an exchange program, the GBI trained officials from the country of Georgia. They're here for a week, learning techniques and skills to take home to their colleagues.

The partnership started seven years ago because of a relationship between the State Department and the GBI.

The next time GBI agents go to their country is in December.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.