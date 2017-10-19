Police: Robber shoots store owner, steals lottery tickets

Police say they're looking for the suspect who shot a store owner in Atlanta.

The armed robbery occurred around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the G. Corner Food Mart in the 1000 block of Cascade Avenue SW.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says the suspect shot the store owner and took cash and lottery tickets.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

